Rescue operations completed for deadly canoe accident off Phu Quoc Island

Leaders of the Phu Quoc Special Zone visit victims receiving treatment at a hospital on Phu Quoc Island. Photo: VNA

According to the provincial Party Committee, the rescue force had saved and recovered 36 people by 15:30. The accident claimed the lives of 15 Indian nationals, including two women and 13 men.The provincial authorities have instructed the Department of Health and medical facilities in the special zone to provide emergency treatment and medical care for the survivors, while coordinating with the provincial police to determine the causes of death.Medical establishments in Phu Quoc have also been assigned to provide initial treatment and arrange accommodation for the survivors to help them recover. The local authorities have sent working groups to support the victims and their families.The provincial police have been tasked with conducting a site examination, investigating the cause of the accident, and handling the case in accordance with the law. They are also inspecting businesses operating maritime tourism services in Phu Quoc to ensure compliance with safety regulations and strictly deal with any violations.Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Tourism has worked closely with relevant diplomatic agencies to conduct consular work and citizen protection measures, and provide timely assistance for the victims' families in line with regulations.According to earlier reports, the canoe operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company was transporting 32 Indian tourists, one Vietnamese tour guide, and three crew members, including one captain, one mechanic, and one staff member, capsized at around 13:00 while en route from May Rut Ngoai Island to An Thoi Port amid strong wave and wind condition./.