Remains of fallen Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, experts repatriated from southern Laos

Representatives of the armed forces of southern Lao provinces offer flowers at the ceremony. Photo: VNA

Delegates offered incense and flowers in tribute to the fallen soldiers and experts whose sacrifices contributed to the struggle for national independence and the enduring Vietnam–Laos special relationship.Speaking at the ceremony, Sisanga Keodouangdy, Vice President of the Sekong provincial Administration Committee and head of the province’s Special Task Committee, expressed profound gratitude to the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who made great sacrifices for the independence and freedom of both nations and for the noble international mission.He affirmed that authorities, armed forces and people of Sekong, Attapeu and Champasak provinces will continue close coordination with Vietnamese agencies in searching for, recovering and repatriating the remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers and experts in southern Laos.For his part, Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai province Y Ngoc, who heads the province’s Special Task Committee, conveyed deep appreciation for the immense contributions and sacrifices of the Vietnamese martyrs. He stressed that the blood of Vietnamese martyrs mingled with that of Lao soldiers, forging the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos – a rare and exemplary relationship in the world.Ngoc thanked the Party, State and Government of Laos, as well as leaders of the Special Task Committees of Sekong, Champasak and Attapeu provinces and their people, for their tremendous support in the search, recovery, collection and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts.During the 2025–2026 dry season, Team K53 of Quang Ngai province, with support from Lao authorities and people, successfully recovered and repatriated 10 sets of remains of Vietnamese martyrs./.