Remains of 150 soldiers recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

Soldiers' remains discovered in a mass grave during search and recovery operations at Le Thi Rieng Park. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

As of 4 pm. on July 29, the recovery effort had uncovered 128 individual sets of remains and 22 others from four mass graves, along with a number of personal artefacts.

On July 29, search teams continued excavation at the second search site (Area B) within the park while expanding operations by removing more than 30 cubic metres of soil from the first burial trench in Area A and 20 cubic metres from the trench in Area B to access locations believed to contain additional remains.

The city military command also erected a large protective shelter over the excavation site in Area B to improve working conditions and ensure safety during the recovery process, allowing the remains of the fallen to be exhumed with dignity and respect.

During the day's operation, six more sets of martyrs' remains were recovered in Area B, four of which were found together with personal belongings.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command is now making preparations to relocate the memorial stele in the search area to facilitate further excavation in Area A.

Authorities are committed to expanding the search and recovering all remaining martyrs' remains, ensuring they are brought home in tribute to their sacrifice and with the deep respect of the Party, local authorities, armed forces and people of Ho Chi Minh City./.