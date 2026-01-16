“Red Rain” wins Golden Kite Award 2025

The feature film “Red Rain” directed by Meritorious Artist Dang Thai Huyen and produced by the People’s Army Cinema (Vietnam Cinema Association). Photo: VNA

"Mua Do" (Red Rain), directed by Meritorious Artist Dang Thai Huyen and produced by the People’s Army Cinema, won the Golden Kite Award for feature film at the 2025 Golden Kite Awards ceremony held on January 15 in Hanoi.

The film also earned its director the Best Director Award in the feature film category, marking a double win and making Red Rain the most honoured work of the night in the cinema section.

The awards ceremony was organised by the Vietnam Cinema Association and drew a large number of delegates, filmmakers, artists and actors. Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Cinema Association Assoc. Prof. Dr. Do Lenh Hung Tu noted that after 22 seasons, including three editions held in the coastal city of Nha Trang — the Golden Kite Awards returned to Hanoi, described as the heart of cinema lovers across the country.

The 2025 edition attracted 164 entries, including 15 feature films; 13 multi-episode television dramas with a total of 400 episodes; 72 documentaries; 10 science films; 24 animated films; and 30 short films by young filmmakers.

According to the association’s chairman, the growing number of submissions underscored the Golden Kite Awards’ strong appeal and their role as a launchpad for cinematic talent.

In the feature film category, Silver Kite Awards were presented to "Dia dao: Mat troi trong bong toi" (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark, directed by Bui Thac Chuyen; "Tu chien tren khong" (Hijacked), directed by Tran Quang Ham (Ham Tran); and "Chi dau" (Sister-in-law), directed by Khuong Ngoc.

In the television drama category, the Golden Kite Award went to "Khong Thoi Gian" (Beyond Time), directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung and Nguyen Duc Hieu, and produced by the Television Film Centre of Vietnam Television.

Golden Kite Awards in other categories were also announced, including "Mam nho" (Seeds of Memory) for short film, "Bay quang nhan sinh Diem Phung Thi" (Seven Life Chapters of Diem Phung Thi) for documentary, "Seu co ve phuong Nam" (Cranes return to the South) for science film, and "De Men: Cuoc phieu luu toi xom Lay Loi" "Cricket: an adventure to the muddy hamlet" for animation.

The organising board additionally presented a series of individual awards recognising outstanding performances, as well as honours for screenwriting, cinematography, directing and art design across participating categories./.