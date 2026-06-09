Rare green sea turtle released back into the wild in Quang Tri

After undergoing a health check by staff from the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, the sea turtle was released back into the wild in the presence of local residents and visitors. Photo: VNA



The turtle was discovered a day earlier by a fisherman in Cua Viet commune while he was fishing in waters off Con Co Island. The animal had become entangled in a drifting fishing net.

After carefully removing the turtle from the net, he brought it safely ashore and ensured its well-being before notifying the local authorities.

The turtle, weighing around 3kg with a shell measuring approximately 32cm in length and 23cm in width, was examined by staff from the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board before being released into the sea in the presence of local residents and tourists.

The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), locally known as vich, is a rare and protected species under Vietnamese law. It is also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species of conservation concern and is included in the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)./.