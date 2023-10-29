The Quy Nhon International Sailing and Stand-up Paddleboard (SUP) Racing 2023 opened in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on October 28, attracting the participation of more than 100 domestic and foreign athletes.



The two-day race is part of the Formula 1 powerboat race F1H2O Grand Prix and Aquabike Grand Prix 2024 which will be held at Thi Nai Lagoon in Quy Nhon city at the beginning of the next year.



The event is accompanying the provincial project "Journey to Green the Sea" promoting the regeneration and development of coastal ecosystems and residential areas in Binh Dinh through activities such as planting trees and improving the landscape and environment to fight climate change, and popularising the waste-free-tourism plan.



A conference on solutions for marine economic development associated with world cultural and sport events are expected to be held this time with the participation of provincial leaders, economic experts and journalists.



It is hoped to create a foundation to promote the local tourism industry, thereby pushing tourism development and economic growth in the short, medium and long terms./.