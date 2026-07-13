"I Love My Fatherland" journey reaches Lung Cu Flag Tower

Delegates attend the flag-raising ceremony for the third stage of the "I Love My Fatherland" Journey 2026 at the Lung Cu National Flag Tower in Lung Cu Commune, Tuyen Quang Province. Photo: Minh Duc/VNA



The event was jointly organised by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation and its Tuyen Quang chapter.

The programme began with a flag-raising ceremony at the Lung Cu Flag Tower, a symbol of Vietnam's northernmost point. During the event, the journey's torch was handed over from the second stage, held in Hue city, to the third stage in Lung Cu before being passed to a representative of the province's outstanding ethnic minority youth, continuing its mission of promoting patriotism and inspiring young people to contribute to the nation.



Nguyen Kim Quy, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Youth Federation, said the annual journey is more than a traditional education programme. It also connects young people across the country, encourages them to live responsibly and strengthens their commitment to national development.



Duong Minh Nguyet, Secretary of the Tuyen Quang Youth Union and President of the provincial Vietnam Youth Federation chapter, said organising the programme at the country's northernmost point helps young people better understand the value of national sovereignty and turn their love for the homeland into practical actions through study, work, innovation, volunteer activities and international integration.



As part of the programme, the organisers presented 28 gift packages to war invalids, sick veterans and policy beneficiary families, along with 23 scholarships for disadvantaged students at the Lung Cu Ethnic Minority Boarding Secondary School.



They also handed over a "Happy House" worth 108 million VND (over 4,100 USD), supported five livelihood projects with 5,000 chicks and 2.5 tonnes of animal feed, and donated children's playgrounds for students in mountainous areas.



Delegates also visited veterans, toured community-based tourism and economic development models in Lo Lo Chai Cultural Tourism Village, and met with local young people.



The "I Love My Fatherland" Journey is an annual nationwide programme aimed at promoting patriotism, revolutionary ideals and civic responsibility among Vietnam's youth through visits to historical, cultural and sovereignty landmarks across the country.



This year's journey comprises of seven stages linked to historical, cultural and revolutionary sites across the country. It began in Nghe An on May 16 to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birth anniversary, before continuing through Hue city, Tuyen Quang–Lung Cu Flag Tower, Dien Bien, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City, and concluding in Hanoi in October./.