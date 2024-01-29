Making news
"Day of chung cake" in Paris
Both Vietnamese and French students learned how to make Chung cake (square sticky rice cake) with their own hands while engaging in the “Journee de Banh Chung” (the Day of Banh Chung) held at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris on January 28, as the most important annual festival for the Vietnamese people is just around the corner.
The event was held by the Union of Vietnamese Students in Paris (UEVP) with the support of the Vietnamese Embassy and under the sponsorship of the Union of Vietnamese Students in France (UEVF).
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Phuong Thao, counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in France, hailed the recent activities organised by the UEVF and the UEVP that help many students come together, share knowledge, and support each other while living far from home.
She encouraged the students to strengthen solidarity and preserve the nation’s cultural traditions.
Meanwhile, Tang Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the Vietnamese Cultural Centre, expressed his support for the UEVP and other members of the UEVF in the preparation and organisation of meaningful activities that help enhance solidarity among the youths who are living abroad.
He said he hopes that the students will strive to reap more academic achievements and contribute to building the homeland into a more prosperous nation.
Nguyen Thu Van, head of the UEVF’s internal affairs, said the event created an opportunity for Vietnamese youths to experience a truly traditional Tet, and urged them to maintain the excellent cultural traits of the nation./.