Quang Tri intensifies measures to combat nearshore fishing violations
The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has conducted a crackdown on violations within the Con Co island marine reserve, which covers an area of 4,532 hectares with an outer buffer zone of 300 to 500 meters. Con Co island is located approximately 17 nautical miles from the mainland.
The primary goal of this initiative is to enhance patrols and inspections to detect and handle any violations, ensuring that regulations against IUU fishing are strictly enforced.
Authorities have focused on handling violations such as the possession and use of prohibited substances, explosives, and electric fishing gear, as well as violating regulations on fishing zones and licenses for fishing in the reserve.
Challenges remain in managing small-scale fishing vessels, ranging from 6 to 12 meters in length, which often operate nearshore. Some captains of these vessels have not complied with regulations requiring them to anchor at designated ports and to submit fishing logs. In response, the Quang Tri Steering Committee on IUU Fishing has directed coastal localities to take concrete measures to ensure that small-scale vessels adhere to these requirements.
Additionally, the province has handled 378 small fishing vessels, ranging from 6 to 15 meters in length, that are operating without registration, inspection and fishing licenses.
The province has officially listed these 378 vessels with "three nos" and directed relevant departments and coastal localities to assist ship owners in preparing necessary documents for registration.
These measures are part of Quang Tri's ongoing efforts to comply with national and international regulations aimed at eradicating IUU fishing practices and ensuring sustainable marine resources management./.