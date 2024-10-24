Quang Tri: 240kg wartime bomb successfully detonated

A sapper inspects the bomb. (Photo: published by VNA)

Sappers of the Quang Tri provincial Military Command on October 23 successfully detonated a 240kg magnetically-fused bomb left over from the war.

On October 22, a patrol team of A Ngo commune's mobile militia in Dakrong district found the bomb in the Khe Say stream area, near the La Lay International Border Gate.

The bomb, coded MK36, contains 80 kg of explosives and measures 1.5 metres in length, and 0.27 metres in diameter.

Quang Tri is the most dangerous locality in Vietnam in terms of Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs). Landmines and bombs have killed over 3,430 people and injured 5,100 others since the war ended in 1975./.