Quang Ninh strives to lure 3 bln USD to economic, industrial zones

The meeting was to review the three-year implementation of the provincial Party Committee's Resolution 01 on rapid and sustainable development of manufacturing and processing industry in the 2020-2025 period, with orientation to 2030.

To realise the goal, the locality will focus on attracting new generation foreign direct investment (FDI) capital to industrial parks and economic zones; prioritising high-tech, environmentally friendly processing and manufacturing projects with high investment capital, high added value, and positive contributions to growth and budget revenue; increasing the occupancy rate of industrial parks and economic zones, focusing on Quang Yen, Van Don, Mong Cai EZs and Dong Mai, Song Khoai, Viet Hung and Bac Tien Phong IPs.

The province will focus on speeding up construction investment progress, especially in areas where land clearance has been completed, ensuring synchronisation of technical and transport infrastructure inside and outside industrial parks and economic zones while removing difficulties, speeding up site clearance compensation, and completing construction of industrial park infrastructure projects.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky emphasised that improving the quality of development and growth goes hand in hand with maintaining a two-digit Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate, focusing on increasing the processing and manufacturing industry's scale and contribution to GRDP and budget revenue and improving the efficiency of attracting new generation FDI flows./.