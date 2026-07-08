Quang Ninh steps up investment, tourism cooperation with Russia’s Sverdlovsk oblast

Businesses from both sides sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the conference. Photo: Tam Hang/VNA

Ilya Skidin, head of international and foreign economic relations of the Sverdlovsk oblast government, said residents of Ural Federal District have shown strong interest in Vietnamese tourist destinations, particularly Quang Ninh province.Although the event coincided with INNOPROM, Russia’s largest international industrial exhibition, it attracted around 30 local businesses, government officials, representatives of the small and medium business association and the tourism association of the oblast. The Quang Ninh delegation was led by Nguyen Chi Thanh, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, along with representatives of 10 enterprises operating in investment, trade and tourism.Addressing the conference, which took place as Vietnam participated in INNOPROM with a national pavilion for the first time, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Mai Huong praised Quang Ninh’s growing cooperation with Sverdlovsk, long recognised as one of Russia’s major industrial centres.She noted that the two localities share many similarities. While Sverdlovsk is a key industrial hub of Russia, Quang Ninh is one of Vietnam’s leading industrial centres and the cradle of the country's mining industry. It also boasts an integrated logistics and services network, a dynamic green growth model, and is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay, one of Vietnam’s premier tourism destinations.Presenting Quang Ninh’s investment potential, Thanh said the province has consistently worked to build a transparent and business-friendly investment environment centred on serving both citizens and enterprises. He highlighted the province’s commitment to green development, digital transformation, innovation and sustainable growth, affirming that local authorities stand ready to create the most favourable conditions for Russian businesses to explore and implement long-term investment projects.Alexander Ivanov, Deputy Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Yekaterinburg, described Vietnam as one of Russia’s closest and most trusted partners. He noted that Russian visitors have always been warmly welcomed in Vietnam and that the hospitality of the Vietnamese people remains a key factor encouraging repeat visits. He expressed confidence that the conference will mark the beginning of long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between Quang Ninh and Sverdlovsk, contributing to stronger economic ties and the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.To facilitate exchanges, promotional videos introducing Vietnam and Quang Ninh were presented in Russian, allowing local participants to better understand their strengths and opportunities. Businesses from both sides also held business-to-business (B2B) meetings in an active and productive manner.The conference concluded with the signing of five memoranda of understanding between businesses from both sides.Ilya Skidin told the Vietnam News Agency that he welcomed the practical outcomes of the event, saying they reflected a shared determination to move towards concrete projects. He expressed his confidence that tourism will become a driving force for expanding broader cooperation between the two localities and further strengthening the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.