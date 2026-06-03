Quang Ninh hosts over 10 million visitors in five months

Ha Long Bay, located in northeast Vietnam, is beloved for its blue waters and spread of limestone islands - all occupied by tropical trees and wildlife. Photo: VNA

Domestic travellers accounted for over 7.9 million arrivals, while international visitors surpassed 2.2 million. Nearly 3 million tourists stayed overnight during the period.

Tourism revenue was estimated at nearly 27.7 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD), up 20% year-on-year, driven by rising visitor numbers and a packed calendar of cultural, sporting and tourism events.

Among the standout attractions was the Quang Ninh Culture, Sports and Tourism Week 2026, featuring Carnaval Ha Long 2026, which drew nearly 2 million visitors and generated an estimated 6 trillion VND in tourism revenue.

The province has also intensified tourism promotion campaigns and expanded efforts to attract international visitors, particularly from emerging markets such as Russia and Australia.

At the same time, Quang Ninh is investing in new tourism products, improving service quality and strengthening destination management to cater to increasingly diverse visitor demand, especially during the peak summer season.

For the remainder of the year, the province plans to host a series of major events as it works to fulfil its target of welcoming 22 million visitors, including 5.2 million foreigners, and generating 65 trillion VND in tourism revenue.

Upcoming highlights include the Halong Bay Heritage Marathon, scheduled for November, international golf tournaments and sports exchanges, the National Green Tourism Forum 2026, and the Quang Ninh Culinary Festival alongside the “Foodtour Ha Long” programme, which will be held in the fourth quarter to promote the province’s culinary offerings.

Several local festivals are also expected to boost visitor numbers, including the Binh Lieu Golden Rice Festival and the Binh Lieu Camellia Flower Festival.

Building on its strong performance in the first five months, Quang Ninh is continuing to roll out coordinated measures to sustain growth and achieve its tourism targets for 2026./.