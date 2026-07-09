Quang Ngai seeks stronger French partnership for green growth

The Quang Ngai provincial delegation poses for a commemorative photo with leaders of EDF following their working session in France. Photo: VNA

At a working session with AFD in France on July 8, Nguyen Hoang Giang, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, praised AFD’s long-standing contributions to Vietnam and Quang Ngai through development cooperation programmes.

Operating in more than 110 countries, AFD is a public financial institution under the French Government that provides ODA, financing and technical assistance to support sustainable growth, climate change response and inclusive development. Since entering Vietnam in 1995, it has backed numerous infrastructure, environmental and human resource projects nationwide.

In Quang Ngai, AFD has engaged in financing a 10-million-USD stormwater drainage and flood-control project, contributing around 40% of the total investment, along with the 4-million-USD Thach Nham irrigation project and a 2.5-million-USD programme to equip Dung Quat College with teaching facilities. The agency was also among the earliest international partners to provide credit support for the expansion of Quang Ngai Sugar JSC (QNS).

Giang said the province, following its merger with Kon Tum, now enjoys greater development opportunities thanks to its strategic coastal location and its role as a gateway linking Laos and Cambodia. Dung Quat Economic Zone in the east and Bo Y International Border Gate Economic Zone in the west are expected to strengthen connectivity with the East-West Economic Corridor and expand regional and global trade.

He highlighted the province’s strengths in processing industries, renewable energy, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, tourism, logistics and seaport infrastructure, noting that Dung Quat Port can accommodate vessels of up to 200,000 DWT, providing a solid foundation for heavy industry and large-scale logistics services.

On the same day, the Quang Ngai delegation met Patrick Charignon, Executive Vice President and Asia-Pacific Regional Director of EDF (Électricité de France). Quang Ngai expressed its hope that EDF would share expertise in smart-grid management, clean and renewable energy development, and advanced technologies to support the province’s energy transition.

Provincial leaders also urged EDF to help connect French investors with Dung Quat Economic Zone, Bo Y International Border Gate Economic Zone, VSIP Quang Ngai Industrial Park and other industrial parks, while expanding cooperation in energy infrastructure, green transition, technical workforce training and modern industrial development.

The meetings with AFD and EDF were seen as an important step in deepening ties between Quang Ngai and French partners as the province enters a new phase of development. Through broader international cooperation, Quang Ngai aims to attract more capital, technology, management expertise and training resources to advance green industry, clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, strengthen competitiveness and move toward becoming a major industrial, energy and logistics hub in central Vietnam and the country.

Earlier, on July 7, the delegation met officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in France and sought continued support in investment promotion, business matchmaking and expanding partnerships with French corporations and organisations./