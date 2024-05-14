Quang Nam’s Nui Thanh district strives to shed “yellow card” status

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Nui Thanh is home to a formidable fleet of 1,916 fishing vessels of various types. Local fishermen are targeting total catch of 48,000 tonnes of seafood this year.

To achieve this goal and improve overall fishing practices, the district is adopting several key measures. All offshore fishing vessels are now equipped with a comprehensive suite of technology, including positioning systems, formatting machines, radars, and GPS devices.

Additionally, these vessels undergo rigorous inspections by border guards and relevant authorities before setting sail, ensuring their compliance with regulations and best practices.

These efforts in Nui Thanh contribute to Quang Nam's broader goal of catching a total of 195,000 tonnes of seafood this year. The province is spearheading a programme to modernise fishing vessels and ensure all offshore vessels are equipped with essential navigation tools like Icom and GPS devices, said Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Viet Tich./.