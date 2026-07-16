Publishers detained over alleged anti-State propanganda

Nguyen Thuy Hang, Director of the Writers Association Publishing House, is questioned at the security agency for investigation under the Hanoi Department of Public Security. Photo: Published by VNA

The move was made as part of an expanded investigation into a criminal case involving Nguyen Thanh Nam, who is accused of “making, storing, distributing or spreading information, documents and items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”The three are Nguyen Thuy Hang, born in 1976 and residing in Ha Dong ward of Hanoi, Director of the Writers Association Publishing House; Dao Ba Doan, born in 1971 and residing in Hoang Liet ward of Hanoi, Editor-in-Chief of the publishing house; and Nguyen Van Yen, born in 1962 and residing in Phu Thuong ward of Hanoi, head of its Editorial Board.According to initial investigation results, they were involved in editing, revising, publishing and promoting a book titled “Chuyen voi Thanh – Loi ke moi ve anh sang” (Stories with Thanh – a new account of light).Police found that the book distorted the history of Vietnam's revolutionary movements and the policies and guidelines of the Party and the State while insulting President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap and many other Party and State leaders.The investigation agency said their conduct showed signs of "making, storing, distributing or spreading information, documents or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam" as stipulated under Article 117 of the Penal Code.The investigation and detention decisions of the agency were approved by the Hanoi People's Procuracy in accordance with the law.Further investigation is underway./.