Public investment drives Hanoi’s growth momentum

The Nhon – Hanoi Station metro line. Photo: VNA



In the first half of 2026, the city disbursed 64 trillion VND (2.4 billion USD) in public investment, equivalent to more than 53% of the annual plan assigned by the Prime Minister – the highest mid-year disbursement rate recorded in many years.



It is currently carrying out site clearance for around 1,428 projects, including 1,281 funded by the State budget, and 27 large-scale strategic ones.

Progress has been particularly evident in key ring road projects. Site clearance for the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of Ring Road No. 1 has been largely completed. Meanwhile, the Ring Road No. 4 project surrounding the Capital Region has achieved significant progress, with more than 98.8% of the required land – approximately 1,426 hectares – already handed over for construction. Remaining technical infrastructure components are expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2026.



Construction is also progressing steadily on Ring Road No. 2.5, where contractors are carrying out drainage works, culvert foundations and roadbed construction along the Dich Vong–Duong Dinh Nghe section.



Beyond road infrastructure, Hanoi is speeding up the construction of new bridges spanning the Red River in preparation for hosting APEC 2027. The city is also investing heavily in drainage systems and regulating lakes, including projects at Me Tri, Cu Khoi, Yen Nghia 1 and 2, Phu Do and Thuy Phuong, with the aim of strengthening climate resilience and supporting sustainable urban development.



To facilitate the implementation of these strategic projects, Hanoi has proactively prepared social housing for households requiring resettlement from major construction sites such as Ring Roads No. 1 and No. 2.5 and Tu Lien Bridge. The availability of resettlement housing has helped protect residents' interests, build public consensus and accelerate land clearance.



The city's large-scale investment programme has also generated positive spillover effects across the broader economy. During the first six months of 2026, the value of construction output was estimated at 235.7 trillion VND, up 18.7% year-on-year.



Director of the municipal Department of Construction Nguyen Phi Thuong said public investment should not merely finance infrastructure projects but also serve as a catalyst for broader socio-economic development by attracting social investment, expanding growth potential and enhancing competitiveness.



According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Xuan Luu, the city is mobilising all available investment resources to achieve double-digit economic growth, with priority given to accelerating strategic transport infrastructure, urban railways, digital infrastructure, high-tech parks and transit-oriented development (TOD) projects.



He added that Hanoi will continue addressing bottlenecks related to land clearance, construction material supplies and investment procedures and further decentralising authority to project investors. At the same time, units were instructed to establish detailed disbursement roadmaps and strengthen accountability by linking implementation results directly to the responsibilities of their heads, thereby enhancing discipline and improving the efficiency of public investment management./.