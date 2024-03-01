Making news
Promoting intellectuals, artists’ role in national development critically important: President
Talking to the 210 outstanding representatives at the event held on the occasion of the new lunar year, President Thuong acknowledged the considerable contributions by intellectuals, scientists, and artists in various fields to the country’s significant achievements in 2023.
By doing their jobs, they have helped improve the quality of human resources; given advice and feedback for perfecting the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws; obtained many accomplishments in their specialised areas; and contributed to digital transformation in many fields, the improvement of labour productivity and production - business performance; thereby helping better people’s life quality and ensure social security.
Many of them are bright examples of working, learning, researching, creating, and dedicating to the nation. Many have also earned international recognition and won the public’s love, President Thuong said.
Highlighting Vietnam’s tradition of respecting talents and intellectuals, he noted the Party and State have always paid special attention to developing the contingent of intellectuals, scientists, and artists while providing the best possible conditions for them to grow and contribute more to national development.
The continuation of building, developing, and bringing into play their major role in national construction and defence is a critically important task in both short and long terms, he remarked.
Given this, the State leader asked all-level Party committees, agencies, and organisations in the political system to thoroughly grasp and continue effectively implementing the Party’s resolutions on intelligentsia, science - technology, education - training, culture, literature, and arts; improve the awareness of the role and importance of intellectuals, scientists, and artists; and actively institutionalise the Party’s guidelines to create a favourable environment for them to promote their role in national development.
He underlined the need to develop both the quantity and quality of intellectuals, scientists, and artists, particularly leading experts in key areas; train high-skilled manpower; nurture talents of literature and arts; and inspire their patriotism and devotion to the nation.
In particular, it is necessary to exercise democracy, respect the freedom of thought and creation, promote professional ethics, and create optimal conditions for them to bring into play their wisdom and creativity. Besides, efficient mechanisms are needed to enable them to give advice and feedback about the Party and State’s policies to help with the country’s fast and sustainable development in the new period, according to President Thuong.
He expressed his belief that Vietnamese intellectuals, scientists, and artists both at home and abroad will contribute to the Fatherland in their own ways and join hands in enhancing the great national solidarity and the fine values of the Vietnamese culture and people, thereby contributing to national development, prosperity, and happiness./.