Prime Minister receives Romanian friendship organisations with Vietnam
The PM expressed his joy to meet with representatives of Romanian friendship associations and friends who have made contributions to fostering solidarity, friendship and understanding between the two countries, during his official visit to Romania.
According to the PM, over the past nearly 75 years, generations of Vietnamese and Romanian people have continuously built and nurtured a good traditional friendship, based on mutual understanding and trust, as well as support for mutual development. Vietnam always remembers Romania's sentiments and valuable support for Vietnam in the past struggle for national independence and reunification as well as in the present national construction and development.
He said his official visit aims to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Romania, tighten traditional friendship between the two nations, promote achievements in bilateral ties over the past nearly 75 years, while creating new momentum for the bilateral relations.
During his stay in Romania, he will have talks with the Romanian Prime Minister, and meet with leaders of Romania to discuss measures to boost the Vietnam - Romania relations. He wished Romanian friends to continue to inspire all Romanians to promote relations between the two countries, contributing to the two countries’ sustainable development goals.
In recent times, Romanian friendship associations and organisations have actively coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community to organise many meaningful events marking major holidays of Vietnam and Romania, and important foreign affairs activities as well as cultural and art programmes, exhibitions and seminars.
At the event, the participants expressed their deep sentiments to Vietnam, and belief in the Southeast Asian country’s strong development./.