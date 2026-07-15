Prime Minister pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Lang Son

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (front row, 3rd from right) and the delegation pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the Lang Son martyrs' cemetery during his working visit to Lang Son province on July 15, 2026. Photo: VNA

Accompanying the leader were Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Dang Xuan Phong; Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung; Secretary of the Lang Son Party Committee Hoang Quoc Khanh; Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang; and Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Dang Hong Duc; among others.

In a solemn ceremony, the PM and the delegation observed a minute's silence in remembrance of the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their youth and lives for the nation's independence and freedom and the well-being of its people.

During Vietnam's struggles for national liberation, countless men and women from across the country responded to the call of the nation, making the ultimate sacrifice for national independence and the happiness of future generations. Built in 1980 in Tam Thanh ward, the martyrs' cemetery is the final resting place of 488 fallen soldiers who gave their lives during various periods of resistance war, national construction and national defence. Their sacrifice has contributed to the country's independence and freedom. Of the graves at the cemetery, 81 are fully identified, 245 contain partial information, while 61 remain unidentified.

Following the commemorative ceremony, PM Hung visited and presented gifts to war veteran Vy Van Nuoc, born in 1948, who has a 42% disability rate resulting from wartime injuries and now lives in Dong Kinh ward.

The visit formed part of activities marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026)./.