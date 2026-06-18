Prime Minister meets leaders of major Russian enterprises

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with General Director of Zarubezhneft S. Kudryashov. Photo: VNA



During his meeting with Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, PM Hung expressed his sincere thanks for the cooperation, support, and significant contributions of Rosatom and the Russian side to the development of Vietnam's atomic energy sector over the past four decades.



These include the operation of the Da Lat nuclear reactor, which has played an important role in socio-economic development through the supply of radioactive pharmaceuticals for cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as the training of generations of leading scientists and experts as a solid foundation for the development of Vietnam's nuclear energy field.



The Prime Minister noted that the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, characterised by a high level of political trust, serves as a crucial driving force and foundation for elevating nuclear energy cooperation into a long-term strategic pillar of bilateral relations.



As an active member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Vietnam places great importance on the peaceful application and development of nuclear energy. In this regard, cooperation with Russia and the implementation of the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project are among Vietnam's top priorities.



He proposed that Rosatom and the Russian side continue supporting the extension of the Da Lat reactor's operation during the transition period, support the implementation of the Nuclear Science and Technology Centre project in Dong Nai province, strengthen human resource training, increase the localisation of equipment, optimise investment costs, and coordinate closely to promptly resolve obstacles arising during project implementation.



For his part, Alexey Likhachev welcomed the Vietnamese PM on his first visit to Russia, emphasising the significance of the trip for the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



He stated that Rosatom is a global leader in nuclear energy and has maintained a long history of cooperation with Vietnam. He expressed Rosatom's desire to continue working closely with Vietnamese partners to effectively implement agreed projects while exploring promising new areas of cooperation.



Noting that cooperation with Vietnam is one of Rosatom's top priorities, Likhachev briefed the Prime Minister on the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project, emphasising that the signing of the agreement on the plant's construction marks a historic milestone in Vietnam–Russia cooperation.



Rosatom is working closely with Vietnamese partners to advance the project, he added.



The Rosatom Director General affirmed the corporation's readiness to assist Vietnam in developing its nuclear industry, establishing a modern nuclear centre, promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and training highly qualified nuclear specialists.



He also noted that Rosatom and its Vietnamese partners have significant potential for cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, high technology, logistics, and Arctic shipbuilding, and expressed his hope that both sides would continue discussions to further expand cooperation opportunities.

At a meeting with S. Kudryashov, General Director of Zarubezhneft, PM Hung praised the company’s efforts and contributions to joint oil and gas exploration and production projects in Vietnam and Russia, helping strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties.



Describing energy cooperation with Russia as a priority for Vietnam, the leader backed Zarubezhneft’s plans to further study and expand its investment and sign new contracts for open blocks on Vietnam’s continental shelf, provided the projects ensure investment efficiency, balance the interests of relevant parties and comply with Vietnamese law. He also encouraged the company to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation in third-country markets.



The PM called on Petrovietnam and Zarubezhneft to effectively implement the amended protocols to the intergovernmental agreements on Vietsovpetro and Rusvietpetro, as well as the intergovernmental agreement in the oil and gas sector regarding the expansion of the area of operations for geological exploration and oil and gas production on Vietnam’s continental shelf and in the territory of Russia.



He suggested Zarubezhneft consider cooperation with Vietnamese energy companies in the trading sector on a long-term and stable basis, contributing to Vietnam’s energy security and self-reliance and economic development needs.



The leader also urged the company to closely coordinate with Petrovietnam/Vietsovpetro in studying and soon finalising a proposal to establish a wind power equipment manufacturing facility and develop a supply chain in Vietnam.



PM Hung further called on Zarubezhneft to step up operations of the Rusvietpetro joint venture in Russia, including expanding production areas and acquiring additional oil and gas fields and potential blocks adjacent to the Nenetsky area in order to maximise the use of existing infrastructure, technology and workforce.



For his part, Kudryashov expressed agreement with the PM’s directions and affirmed that Zarubezhneft would work with its Vietnamese partners to implement them. He also briefed the leader on the implementation and performance of cooperation projects in Vietnam and Russia, as well as the company’s development plans for the coming period.



Kudryashov said Zarubezhneft would continue working with Petrovietnam to implement agreements signed during the visit to Russia by Party General Secretary To Lam in May 2025. He noted that Zarubezhneft is currently the largest Russian supplier of coal to the Vietnamese market.



Highlighting the substantial potential for further energy cooperation, Kudryashov proposed expanding collaboration with Vietnamese partners into new areas, including offshore wind power development programmes, renewable energy projects and joint projects in third-country markets.



PM Hung stressed that the Vietnamese government would continue to provide the most favourable conditions for Zarubezhneft and other Russian energy companies to operate and do business effectively in Vietnam./.