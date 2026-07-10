Prime Minister Le Minh Hung urges modern restructuring of healthcare network

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits Ninh Binh campus of Bach Mai Hospital. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 9 called for a modern, efficient restructuring of Vietnam’s healthcare facility network, stressing that investment in healthcare is an investment in the country’s future, as he attended the inauguration of Viet Duc University Hospital's second campus in Ninh Binh province.



The ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Health, marked the official launch of one of Vietnam’s largest specialised medical facilities. Together with the nearby Bach Mai Hospital’s Ninh Binh campus, the new hospital is expected to strengthen regional healthcare capacity, ease chronic overcrowding at central-level hospitals and expand public access to high-quality specialised treatment.



Addressing the event, PM Hung described the operation of the two hospitals as an important milestone for the health sector and the northern region, reflecting the Party, State and Government’s strong commitment to protecting, caring for and improving public health.



He said the hospitals will make an important contribution to enhancing treatment capacity and enable people to access modern, high-quality medical services at the grassroots level.



The PM stressed that throughout the country’s development process, people have consistently been regarded as the centre, the driving force, the objective and the most important resource for national development. Sustainable and rapid development requires not only a healthy, knowledgeable and skilled population but also a modern, equitable, efficient, sustainable and accessible healthcare system, he noted.



Healthcare is more than a social welfare policy, he stated, considering it as a strategic foundation for national development. Every new medical facility not only addresses growing demand for medical services but also helps improve workforce quality, labour productivity and the competitiveness of the economy.



According to the government leader, the operation of the Viet Duc and Bach Mai second campuses in Ninh Binh province represents a concrete step towards restructuring the national healthcare network in a more modern and appropriately tiered manner. They will reduce pressure on major hospitals in Hanoi while allowing patients to receive advanced medical treatment more quickly, at lower costs and with better quality.



To ensure the two hospitals operate effectively and deliver tangible benefits, he instructed the Ministry of Health to effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW dated September 9, 2025 on a number of breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care for, and improvement of people's health.



The PM urged further administrative reform, innovation in hospital governance and more efficient use of investment resources so that medical institutions, including the two new facilities in Ninh Binh, can enhance their autonomy, creativity and service quality.



He revealed that, under the Party and State’s directions, the Government has instructed the Ministry of Health to urgently complete institutional reforms in the health sector, particularly by finalising and submitting to the PM a proposal to reorganise the national pharmaceutical distribution system and the medical equipment supply system. The objective is to reduce unnecessary intermediaries, improve operational efficiency, lower healthcare costs for citizens and enhance the performance of hospitals nationwide, the PM elaborated.



At the same time, the Government has tasked the Ministry of Health with preparing amendments to the Law on Food Safety for submission to the National Assembly.



PM Hung also called on ministries, sectors and localities to work closely with the Ministry of Health in planning healthcare infrastructure, training high-quality human resources, accelerating digital infrastructure development, improving transport connectivity and mobilising social resources.



For Ninh Binh province, he requested continued support for the two centrally-managed hospitals through coordinated state management, improved supporting infrastructure and security, while encouraging the province to promote the hospitals’ advantages to develop medical tourism and rehabilitation services, capitalising on Ninh Binh’s strengths as a heritage destination.



The government leader stressed that investment in healthcare is not only about providing medical treatment but also about investing in the nation's future, strengthening sustainable development resources and improving the quality of human capital to support Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable growth.



The Ninh Binh campus of Viet Duc University Hospital was designed as a modern hospital with 1,000 beds and advanced facilities. Initially, it will prioritise five major specialties with the highest patient demand, including trauma, traumatic brain injury, spinal trauma, rehabilitation and gastrointestinal surgery, helping relieve patient overload at the hospital’s main campus in Hanoi.



Following the inauguration ceremony, PM Hung and delegates toured the hospital’s facilities and visited patients receiving treatment at the Ninh Binh campuses of Viet Duc University Hospital and Bach Mai Hospital./.