Prime Minister expresses gratitude to revolution contributors in An Giang

PM Pham Minh Chinh visits residents in Binh My commune of An Giang province on July 20. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid tribute to war heroes and martyrs, visited wounded soldiers, and examined the housing support for policy beneficiaries in An Giang province on July 20.



Coming to the Mekong Delta province ahead of the 78th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2025), the Government leader offered incense in commemoration of fallen soldiers at the An Giang martyrs’ cemetery in An Chau commune.



He and accompanying officials also visited and presented gifts to 73-year-old Pham Phong Hai and 58-year-old Huynh Van Anh, who are war invalids in Chau Doc ward, and 85-year-old Nguyen Thi Co, a revolution contributor in Binh My commune.



PM Pham Minh Chinh and officials offer incense at martyrs' graves at the An Giang martyrs’ cemetery on July 20. (Photo: VNA)

Expressing his gratitude and best wishes to the contributors and their families, PM Chinh affirmed that the Party, State, and people always keep in mind and deeply appreciate the enormous contributions and sacrifice by those who rendered service to the nation.



He called on them to remain bright examples for their descendants to follow, educate the young on patriotism and former generations’ dedications to the Fatherland, and encourage local communities to comply with the Party and State’s guidelines, policies, and laws.



He also asked ministries, sectors, and localities to further promote the tradition of expressing gratitude to continue caring for revolution contributors’ material and spiritual lives.



Congratulating Nguyen Thi Co on a new house built with support from the State, local authorities, and neighbours, PM Chinh affirmed that the Party and State have no other goal than a wealthy and happy life for the people.



PM Pham Minh Chinh (second from right) visits 85-year-old Nguyen Thi Co (second from left), a revolution contributor in Binh My commune of An Giang province, on July 20. (Photo: VNA)

Among efforts to that end, a programme on eradicating makeshift and dilapidated houses for policy beneficiaries has been promoted, aiming to benefit all revolution contributors by July 27 and complete the entire work nationwide by August 31.



The PM praised An Giang’s active engagement in the programme, having built, repaired, and handed over 6,774 houses worth over 420 billion VND (16 million USD) to targeted families. The province completed the work four months ahead of the national deadline.



Later the same day, PM Chinh visited the Temple of Thoai Ngoc Hau in Chau Doc ward. Thoai Ngoc Hau, real name Nguyen Van Thoai, was a general playing a considerable role in national defence during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945).



He also came to the Temple of Ba Chua Xu (the Holy Mother of the Realm) on Sam Mountain, which hosted a large festival in the fourth lunar month each year. This festival, deeply imbued with the cultural identity of residents in the southwestern region, was listed intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO./.