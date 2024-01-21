Prime Minister arrives in Bucharest for official visit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Bucharest on January 20 afternoon (local time), beginning an official visit to Romania at the invitation of Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.



The visit is the first delegation exchange at the prime ministerial level between the two countries in five years, taking place in the context of good development of the over-70-year-old Vietnam - Romania traditional ties and cooperation.



During his stay in Romania, PM Chinh will hold talks and have meetings with the Prime Minister, the President, the President of the Senate and the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania.



He will visit some Romanian localities and universities, attend the Vietnam – Romania business forum, receive representatives from the Romania – Vietnam Friendship Association, and meet staff at the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community in the country.



The visit aims at deepening the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, creating new driving forces to bolster bilateral collaboration across the fields of Romania’s strengths and in line with Vietnam’s development needs such as agriculture, processing and manufacturing, and healthcare. Besides, it is expected to strengthen business cooperation and lure investment in potential fields, contributing to creating favourable conditions for the Vietnam – European Union ties./.

