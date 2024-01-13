Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Presidents of Vietnam, Indonesia enjoy martial arts performances

  President Vo Van Thuong (second row, fifth from right) and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo (third from left) in a joint photo with athletes and artists at the programme in Hanoi on January 12 (Photo: VNA)  

President Vo Van Thuong and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo watched a martial arts and musical programme performed by athletes, soldiers, and artists of the Vietnam People’s Army in Hanoi on January 12.

The event, part of a state visit to Vietnam by the Indonesian leader, featured performances of Pencak Silat, a traditional martial art of the archipelago nation.

Pencak Silat entered Vietnam in 1989 and has become one of the strengths of Vietnam at major sports tournaments in Southeast Asia and the world.

Traditional martial arts of Vietnam were also performed in the presence of the two Presidents and senior officials.

Participants also enjoyed performances of traditional songs and dances of the two countries.

Earlier the same day, President Thuong hosted a welcome ceremony for and held talks with President Widodo./.

