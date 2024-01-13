Making news
Presidents of Vietnam, Indonesia enjoy martial arts performances
The event, part of a state visit to Vietnam by the Indonesian leader, featured performances of Pencak Silat, a traditional martial art of the archipelago nation.
Pencak Silat entered Vietnam in 1989 and has become one of the strengths of Vietnam at major sports tournaments in Southeast Asia and the world.
Traditional martial arts of Vietnam were also performed in the presence of the two Presidents and senior officials.
Participants also enjoyed performances of traditional songs and dances of the two countries.
Earlier the same day, President Thuong hosted a welcome ceremony for and held talks with President Widodo./.