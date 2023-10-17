President Vo Van Thuong leaves for third Belt and Road Forum in China

A high-ranking delegation of Vietnam led by President Vo Van Thuong left for Beijing on October 17 morning to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation from October 17 to 20 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.



This is the first visit to China by President Thuong since the 13th National Party Congress of Vietnam and the 20th National Party Congress of China.



The year 2023 marks the 15th anniversary of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



The trip is of great significance as it reflects the great importance and top priority that the Vietnamese Party and State give to the development of relations with China, as well as their welcome for connectivity initiatives, including the BRI, for the goal of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.



This is also an occasion for the two countries’ leaders to continue discussing measures for realising the high-level common perceptions, especially the outcomes of the historic official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022, and for continuing to develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a stable, healthy, and increasingly substantive manner with higher political trust, more practical and intensive cooperation, more solid social foundation, and better controlled differences./.