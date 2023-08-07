President Vo Van Thuong attends HCM City River Festival

Speaking at the event, Chairman of municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the programme is intended to be the greetings of the city, a peaceful, open and dynamic river locality which is rich in internal resources and ready to cooperate with friends from all over the world to optimise its water resources for economic development.

The first special art show taking place on the Saigon River, a commercial port that was formed 160 years ago.

It retraced the story of the formation and development of Saigon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh – Ho Chi Minh City over the past 300 years through five chapters, including “Empty land”, “City building”, “On the wharf under the boat”, “A prosperous commercial port” and “A brilliant city by the river” with the participation of more than 700 actors and folk artists.

In addition, the programme also used modern performing and interactive technologies including 3D lighting art; water music system on the river surface; large-capacity laser lights, drone shows and fireworks, among others./.