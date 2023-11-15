President Vo Van Thuong arrives in San Francisco, starting working programme at APEC 2023

President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at San Francisco, the US, on November 14 morning (local time), starting their participation in the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.



The President and his entourage were met by Vietnam’s Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper, and representatives from the APEC 2023 organiser.



The President will join leaders of APEC economies in discussing issues of key significance to the regional and world economy, outlining orientations for cooperation in trade, investment, science-technology, innovation and other fields.



Vietnam will work together with other APEC member economies to promote the spirit of constructive and responsible dialogue, uphold multilateralism and cooperation and joint actions for sustainable and prosperous development in the region.



President Thuong is scheduled to attend and speak at the APEC CEO Summit, and attend dialogues between APEC Economic Leaders and partners and invited guests, and the high-level meeting of the Indo-Pacific economic framework.



He will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of APEC member economies, and leaders of countries and international organisations attending the APEC Leaders’ Week.



The President will have meetings with US leaders, attend and speak at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and participate in a roundtable meeting on high technology. He also plans to meet executives of some leading US companies./.