President To Lam meets Lao Prime Minister

President To Lam (L) shakes hands with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)



The Lao leader stressed that the great and comprehensive achievements attained by the Vietnamese Party, State, and people continue to be a significant source of encouragement for Laos in its endeavours of national defence, construction, and development.

The Vietnamese state leader expressed his delight at the significant achievements that the Lao Party, State, and people have recorded in recent times, showing his belief that Laos will overcome current challenges and successfully implement the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress and the 9th socio-economic development plan for the 2021-2025 period.

The two sides expressed joy and highly valued important achievements in the bilateral cooperation across all fields, and agreed to focus on implementing high-level cooperation agreements between the two countries, especially the Vietnam-Laos Bilateral Trade Agreement, and the Vietnam-Laos cooperation strategy agreement for the 2021-2030 period.

The two countries will continue to maintain visits and meetings at all levels, positively seek solutions to difficulties and challenges, enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and closely coordinate on strategic issues related to security and development of each country.

Host and guest agreed to continue effectively implementing protocols and defence and security cooperation plans signed, and work closely to identify breakthrough measures to mobilise resources for economic cooperation between the two countries, towards realising the target of 10-15% growth in two-way trade in 2024.

They highly valued the completion of several exemplary cooperation projects, and agreed to exert efforts to accelerate the development of other key projects in energy, mining, and infrastructure connectivity.

The leaders also underlined the need to create favourable and transparent environment for investment cooperation; and promote collaboration in education – training, science and digital transformation, and cooperation between localities of the two countries, especially border ones.

Siphandone affirmed his commitment to continuing to vigorously implement high-level agreements between the two countries, particularly in economic cooperation, to bring more tangible benefits for the two peoples.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, agreeing that amidst the rapidly changing and complex global situation, it is necessary to enhance coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations, ASEAN, and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

President Lam emphasised Vietnam's readiness to continue supporting Laos in successfully assuming the role of the ASEAN Chair and the President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024, thus contributing to improving Laos's role and position in the region and the world at large./.