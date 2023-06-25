President of Republic of Korea wraps up State visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of the country left Hanoi at noon on June 24, wrapping up a three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.



During the trip, President Yoon engaged in many important activities, including paying tribute to late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh at the mausoleum in Hanoi; making a courtesy call on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; attending an official welcome ceremony with a 21-gun salute hosted by, the talks with, and a press meeting together with President Thuong; and witnessing the exchange of many cooperation documents.



He also had meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



President Yoon and PM Chinh took part in a Vietnam - RoK business forum which attracted officials of the two countries and over 500 representatives of associations and enterprises from both sides.



In addition, the RoK leader also visited and talked to students of the Faculty of Korean Language and Culture at the University of Languages and International Studies under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi; met with 300 people representing the Korean community in Vietnam; and had a meeting with Korean businesses investing here.



Meanwhile, his spouse visited some places of the Vietnamese culture and history.



President Yoon’s trip is his first State visit to Vietnam, which is also the first in Southeast Asia to welcome him since he took office in May 2022. It is an important landmark that will create a new impetus for bilateral cooperation in all key aspects.



On June 24 morning, the President visited the research and development (R&D) centre of Samsung Electronics in Hanoi, according to his office.



The 220 million USD centre, opened last December, is the largest R&D establishment of the Korean technology giant in Southeast Asia.



Talking to about 50 young experts in digital technology of both countries, he said Vietnam and the RoK have developed from partners in manufacturing into important R&D partners of each other. He also pledged to actively support the countries’ researches to create innovation and technology values and expand the capacity building programme for future generations.



The trip to the R&D centre of Samsung Electronics was the last activity of his State visit to Vietnam.



On June 23 evening, President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse hosted a banquet in honour of RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol and his spouse at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi.



In his remarks, President Thuong highlighted the start of the two countries’ relations over 800 years ago, noting that they have now become partners of leading importance of each other and are supporting each other for common development.



He held that the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership has begun a new journey with a longer vision and higher targets. The visit by President Yoon holds great significance to the journey that both countries will join.



The host leader stressed that amid fast and complicated changes in the international and regional situation, the enhancement of bilateral relations matches the aspirations and interests of the two peoples and also practically contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperous development in the region and the world at large.



For his part, President Yoon noted Vietnam and the RoK have strong bonds via people-to-people exchanges, and that it is their peoples who will make the two countries become more connected with each other and herald an even brighter future.



Together with the thriving trade and investment links, the large numbers of Korean and Vietnamese people living in each other’s countries also serve as an important bridge helping lift bilateral ties to a new level, he opined.



Earlier on June 23, the spouses of the two Presidents, Phan Thi Thanh Tam and Kim Keon Hee, enjoyed a show of “ao dai”, a traditional costume of Vietnamese people, and performances of the host country’s traditional music. Lady Kim also introduced hanbok, the traditional costume of the RoK, to her host.



The State visit to Vietnam by President Yoon has grabbed the attention of the media in the RoK on recent days.



The Chosun Ilbo daily reported that his predecessors, including Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun, Lee Myung-bak, and Park Geun-hye, also paid homage to late President of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh during their trips to Vietnam.



The Yonhap News Agency cited Lee Do-woon, Spokesman of the RoK President, as saying that President Yoon met with Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on June 23 and discussed measures for developing the countries’ relations.



Media outlets of the RoK also covered the meeting between President Yoon and PM Chinh, noting that this was their second meeting in a month, following the one on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May. The session between the RoK leader and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also attracted the press.



Besides, the Korean media reported that 111 memoranda of understanding on business partnerships in 20 fields were signed during the visit.



They said the presence of leaders of the largest enterprises of the RoK like Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong, Chairman of the SK Group Choi Tae-won who is currently Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of Hyundai Motor Chung Eui-sun, and Chairman of the LG Group Koo Kwang-mo, along with heads of economic organisations was believed to be a guarantee of the economic targets aimed at during President Yoon’s visit./.