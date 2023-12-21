Making news
President meets chiefs of Vietnamese representative offices abroad
The State leader attributed significant diplomatic achievements of the country in 2023 to contributions by Vietnamese representative offices abroad, particularly their heads.
Emphasising the rapid, complex development of the world situation, Thuong asked diplomats in general to improve themselves to meet new requirements, and the chiefs of overseas representative offices in particular to implement major tasks of the diplomatic sector in the time ahead.
Strengthening political and economic relations should be taken as the focus, while unlocking potential in other areas should be the breakthrough, he said, stressing the need to pay more attention to economic diplomacy and cultural diplomacy, and promoting multilateral diplomacy.
The chiefs of representative offices must have thorough understanding about host countries, provide timely consultation for the Party and the State on their relations with Vietnam, and better citizen protection, the leader continued.
The diplomatic sector needs to play a more active role in international agreements and expanding cooperation, thus contributing to reforms at home, he said, expressing his hope that it will carry forward its pioneer role and contribute to achieving national development goals.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son reported that the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference, which is taking place in Hanoi, reviews not only the work over the past time of the diplomatic sector but also external affairs of ministries, agencies and localities. It focuses on analysing relevant resolutions, conclusions, directives and projects on external relations of the Party Central Committee, and its Politburo and Secretariat, so as to propose key tasks and measures in the field for the remaining of the 13th Party Congress tenure and following years.
The conference is also an opportunity for the sector to discuss a number of major and important topics in external relation with a view to contributing to the review of 40 years carrying out the diplomatic direction of the Doi Moi period, the minister said./.