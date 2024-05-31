Making news
President hosts ASEAN, Timor Leste diplomats
President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 30 for Ambassadors and Chargé d'Affaires of ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste, who came to extend their congratulations on his election as the Vietnamese State leader.
On behalf of the guests, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh extended congratulations and warm regards from leaders of Laos and other ASEAN countries to President Lam.
She hailed Vietnam’s crucial role in strengthening ASEAN's unity and central role, as well as shaping the ASEAN Community Vision beyond 2025 during its nearly 30 years of ASEAN membership.
The diplomat believed that under the sound leadership of the President, the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Southeast Asian countries will grow stronger and deeper, significantly contributing to regional peace, security and stability.
President Lam, for his part, affirmed ASEAN’s special position in Vietnam’s foreign policy. He expressed belief that on the back of six-decade collaboration, ASEAN countries will continue to uphold the spirit of sharing and understanding, harmonising the interests of their own and the region as a whole, and working together to address outstanding challenges at present.
Expressing delight at the positive development of ties between Vietnam and Southeast Asian nations within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, he noted that Vietnam has successfully built strategic partnerships and comprehensive partnerships with all ASEAN members and affirmed desire to see Timor-Leste soon become a full member of the ASEAN family.
According to him, Vietnam and Southeast Asian countries have been closely working together in economy-trade-investment, national defence-security, education-training and people-to-people exchange, while expanding into new fields in the Industry 4.0 era such as innovation, digital transformation, digital connectivity, green economy and clean energy.
He wished that the diplomats would serve as an important bridge to boost friendly cooperation between Vietnam and Southeast Asian nations, join hands to build a united and strong ASEAN Community for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond./.