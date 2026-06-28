President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy honored in France

The Vietnamese delegation poses with Director of the Living History Museum in Montreuil city. Photo: VNA

The Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace, the Vietnamese Embassy in France and the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France have jointly held a series of activities in Montreuil city from June 26-28 to mark the 115th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's departure for a path to national liberation (June 5) and the 80th anniversary of his 1946 state visit to France as a guest of the French Government.

Montreuil holds a significant cache of materials from Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary years in France. The events are designed to further spread his ideological and cultural legacy while boosting cross-cultural understanding between the two nations.



At the centre is a special exhibition on the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace – A space of Vietnam-France friendship and peace, which is also a national heritage site where he lived and worked during the final 15 years of his life from 1954 to 1969.



A delegation from the relic site offered incense and flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park, Montreuil city and renewed the Ho Chi Minh exhibition space inside the city’s Living History Museum. The updated display adds publications, documents and photos chronicling his life and historical contributions, helping to honour his legacy among the French public while fostering a sense of national pride among the Vietnamese community in France.



A tribute ceremony for the late leader was also held at the Living History Museum in Montreuil, said Le Thi Phuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site.



The delegation went on to offer incense at the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris and sat down with Ambassador Trinh Duc Hai to map out ways to preserve and uphold President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy abroad. Both sides underscored the role of Vietnam’s diplomatic and cultural agencies in safeguarding his legacy as a means of deepening bilateral friendship and cooperation.

The embassy is also partnering with the delegation to expand its on-site Ho Chi Minh exhibition and library with new documents and photos./.