President congratulates educators, students on new school year

State President Vo Van Thuong has congratulated educators and students nationwide on the new academic year 2023 – 2024, reminding students of all grades across the country to consider learning an important lifelong mission.



In a message, the leader said the Party and State always prioritise education as the top national policy, and the shared responsibility of schools, families, and society, stressing the need for the country to have a high-quality education system.



Investment for education is that in sustainable development, he went on, expressing his hope that educators will continue to hold onto their passion and dedication for their profession.



The President urged parents to stand alongside the schools and society in educating and taking care of their children.



He called for joint efforts of the entire society and the education sector to take even better care of the education cause through timely and appropriate policies, toward developing a truly healthy and safe educational environment so that teachers and students can maximise their creativeness, thus making important contributions to the successful implementation of comprehensive educational reforms in the country.



On September 5, Party and State leaders attended and shared the joy with students nationwide at ceremonies to welcome the new school year nationwide.



Thuong took part in a ceremony at the Boarding High School for Ethnic Minority of the Central Highlands of Gia Lai.



Earlier on September 4th, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai attended the opening ceremony for the new school year at a boarding secondary school for ethnic minority in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.



The 2023 - 2024 school year has been identified as a pivotal in the education reform process./.