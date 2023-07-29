President concludes visits to Italy, Vatican

President Vo Van Thuong arrived in Hanoi on July 29 morning, concluding his State visit to Italy and his visit to the Vatican at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis, respectively, from July 25-29.



The trip marks a new milestone in the 50-year diplomatic ties and the 10-year strategic partnership of Vietnam and Italy, while affirming Vietnam’s good will in strengthening cooperation with the Vatican.



During his stay in Italy, Thuong held talks with his Italian counterpart Mattarella, met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and attended the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the two countries.



At the talks, the leaders expressed their resolve to turn a new page in the strategic partnership, making it stronger and more effective, and contribute to common goals of sustainable development and addressing global challenges on the basis of balanced, mutual benefits, for the sake of their people, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Vietnam welcomed the Italian Parliament's ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) which took place at the same time with the President’s visit.



Italy acknowledged Vietnam’s efforts in seriously and fully implementing the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



The two sides agreed to closely coordinate for prosperity, and sustainable and inclusive development of both nations, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world in line with basic principles of international law and the UN Charter.



The Presidents spoke highly of the signing of an agreement on extradition and another on the transfer of sentenced persons between Vietnam and Italy.



Thuong also had meetings with other Italian leaders, including President of the Italian Senate Ignazio La Russa, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana, and Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, and visited Italy’s Tuscany region.



President Thuong, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended a national banquet hosted by the Italian President and his daughter, and a concert marking the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.



Within the visit, the President also held separate meetings with leaders the Communist Party, the Democratic Party, and the Communist Refoundation Party, during which they affirmed wish to enhance cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam with the Italian political parties.



While in the Vatican, Thuong met with Pope Francis, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, and visited the Sistine Chapel.



On the occasion of the visit by the Vietnamese President to the Vatican on July 27, 2023, with the desire to continue advancing bilateral relations, the two sides officially announced that the Vietnamese Government and the Holy See concluded the “Agreement on the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam”.



In a joint press release, both sides expressed their confidence that the Resident Papal Representative will fulfill the role and mandate given in the agreement, provide support to the Vietnamese Catholic community, and serve as a bridge to advance relations between Vietnam and the Holy See.



At the meeting with the Pope, Thuong stressed that the conclusion of the Agreement on the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam is an important step in the context of positive development in the bilateral relations, and the result of discussions in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, and cooperation.



The leader said he hopes that Pope Francis will pay more attention to guiding the Vietnam Catholic Church and the Catholic community in the Southeast Asian nation to further fulfill the vocation of “accompanying the nation” and to be “good Catholics and good citizens.”



The State visit to Italy and the visit to the Vatican by President Thuong is the first delegation exchange at the head-of-state level between Vietnam, Italy and the Vatican over the past seven years.



The success of the two visits have further affirmed the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress on independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, helping promote and deepen cooperation between Vietnam and Italy and the Vatican./.