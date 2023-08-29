Preparations for 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians nearly complete

As of August 28, 64 delegations registered for the event, with a total of 244 attendees, including 172 legislators and 72 assistants and others, according to a report presented by Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.



Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Hue stressed that the conference is an important multilateral diplomatic event and the only one hosted by the Vietnamese legislature this year. It is an invaluable opportunity to popularise Vietnam, its people and achievements to international friends.



He asked sub-committees and the organising board to collect feedback to complete preparations.



A meeting was also held in Hanoi the same day to discuss ensuring health care and pandemic prevention during the conference.



The conference will take the theme "The role of young people in promoting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals through digital transformation and innovation”, aiming to continue affirming Vietnam's active, responsible, and proactive participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the largest global parliamentary organisation.



Its panel discussion will focus on three main topics of digital transformation, entrepreneurship and innovation, and cultural diversity for sustainable development./.