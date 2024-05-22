Making news
Postage stamp collection spotlights Vietnamese tea plant, culture
The Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPost) on May 21 released a postage stamp collection featuring “Cay che” (the tea plant) to introduce the beauty and economic values of this industrial tree and promote the Vietnamese agricultural product to international friends.
The collection comprises two postage stamp models and a stamp block designed by artist Nguyen Du from VNPost.
The stamps, 32 x 43 mm in size, depict the life cycle of a tea tree, and the traditional tea culture of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the stamp block, 90 x 80 mm in size, portrays tea growing areas, ancient tea trees and tea buds. Its background shows the image of Long Coc tea hill in the northern province of Phu Tho, known as a production hub of the unique Vietnamese Shan Tuyet tea product.
Tea is one of the main crops in many localities such as Thai Nguyen, Son La, Phu Tho, and Lam Dong. The custom of drinking tea is popular in Vietnam. With its own characteristics and essence, the tea culture has remained a pride of Vietnamese people.
Today, Vietnamese tea products have been exported to many foreign markets. Major Vietnamese tea brands include Tan Cuong of Thai Nguyen, Shan Tuyet of Ha Giang, Yen Bai and Son La, and O long of Lam Dong.
The “Cay che” stamp collection has been put up for sale in the VNPost network from May 21 until December 31, 2025.
Earlier in 2022, the Ministry of Information and Communications issued a postage stamp collection featuring “Cay ca phe” (the coffee plant) as part of its series on key Vietnamese industrial plants./.