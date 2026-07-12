Portugal crowned 2026 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival champion

Portugal’s Macedos Pirotecnia team. Photo: VNA

The Portuguese team received the 20,000 USD top prize, while China finished runner-up and earned 10,000 USD.



The organisers also presented the “creativity award” to Italy for its distinctive and highly acclaimed performance in the qualifying round. Japan received the “promising team award” for its technical precision, while Da Nang–Vietnam won the “audience favorite award,” with worth 5,000 USD.

The fireworks performance of the Portuguese team. Photo: VNA

The DIFF 2026 festival has been one of the most successful editions in its history. Over the past weeks, hundreds of thousands of visitors have flocked to Da Nang to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere.



Ahead of the final night, the city recorded more than 557,000 tourist stays during the five qualifying rounds, up 34% from a year earlier. Each fireworks night attracted more than 100,000 visitors staying in the city, with the fifth competition night on June 27 drawing about 117,400, the highest figure of the season so far./.