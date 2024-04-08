Making news
Poor Khmer households in An Giang given gifts on Chol Chnam Thmay Festival
Up to 500 packages of gifts were presented to the disadvantaged households, each worth 600,00 VND (24 USD), comprising 10 kg of rice and 300,000 VND in cash, at a ceremony held in O Lam commune of Tri Ton district.
VCBA Chairman Oknha Leng Rithy said the good deed demonstrates sentiments towards impoverished people in the province, particularly the Khmer ethnic minority group. He also sent his wishes to local Khmer people on the occasion of the Chol Chnam Thmay Festival.
Pham Tuan Khai, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of O Lam commune, extended his hope that the solidarity and and “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between Vietnam and Cambodia as well as between the VCBA and An Giang province will further flourish in the coming time./.