Politburo backs plan to turn Bac Ninh into centrally-run city

The Politburo reviewed a proposal sent on May 19 by the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee asking for the upgrade.



The conclusion sets out a vision for Bac Ninh as a model green, smart, modern, and affluent city that preserves the Kinh Bac region’s cultural identity, pushing economic expansion in parallel with environmental protection while leaning on sci-tech and innovation as core growth engines.

The planned city is seen building a modern, hi-tech industrial hub deeply woven into global supply chains, to become a national and regional centre for electronics manufacturing, with a focus on semiconductors, integrated circuits and artificial intelligence.

Authorities have also been directed to revamp road, rail, waterway and air transport links while expanding smart city infrastructure and multimodal logistics services to tighten connectivity with major urban areas, with development spread evenly across all localities inside the city limits.

The Politburo wants Bac Ninh to craft a lean, professional and modern urban administration that runs effectively and underpins growth while ensuring national defence-security and social order. It also called for broad upgrades to cultural and social services so residents can feel the benefits of economic gains in their daily lives.

The Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee was assigned to work closely with the National Assembly's Party Committee and the Government’s Party Committee and relevant bodies to integrate Politburo feedback and finalise the proposal for submission to the Party Central Committee.

The province was also pushed to quickly wrap up remaining steps, including the paperwork needed for Class I urban area recognition, so the Party Central Committee can take it up. If all documents are ready on time, the proposal could land at the committee’s third plenum./.