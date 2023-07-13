PM urges settlement of site clearance, material problems of transport projects

He made the request while chairing the sixth meeting of the State steering committee for nationally important projects of the transport sector. The hybrid event was connected with 33 provinces and cities housing key transport projects.



According to the committee, 24 key and nationally important projects of the transport sector are being carried out across the country. Since the committee’s fifth meeting and under the PM’s directions, some obstacles to the projects have been settled actively, especially in terms of site clearance and construction material supply.



The 12 localities housing the eastern North - South Expressway project in the 2021 - 2025 period have handed over 87% of the required ground, completed 38 resettlement areas, and are building another 106 areas to accommodate resettled people.



The 14 localities traversed by three East - West expressway projects and two ring roads have carried out site clearance on schedule. They include Hanoi, Dong Nai province, Hau Giang province, and Ho Chi Minh City – over 85%. Among them, 12 had launched work on the projects before June 30.



Notably, Hanoi and HCM City have finished adjusting investment in their urban railway projects. They are striving to put the two railway lines into operation in late 2023 and early 2024.



As for the Long Thanh International Airport project, Dong Nai province has handed over 4,860ha of land, equivalent to 98% of the needed ground. The Airports Corporation of Vietnam is set to start building the first phase of the airport’s passenger terminal in August. It is also expected to select a contractor for building the runway in July or August so as to launch construction in late the third quarter of 2023, the committee said.



At the meeting, officials also pointed out some difficulties and obstacles to the projects and suggested acceleration solutions.



PM Chinh, who is also head of the steering committee, asked ministries, sectors, and localities to take stronger actions to remove bottlenecks, streamline administrative procedures, cut down the time needed for project implementation, handle all the issues within their jurisdiction, and focus on site clearance and construction material supply.



He told the provincial-level People’s Committees to coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors in site clearance and resettlement and assigned Deputy PM Le Minh Khai to order the Government Inspectorate to inspect construction material supply so as to improve the State management in this regard.



Regarding the railway projects in Hanoi and HCM City, he demanded the local administrations take the initiative in dealing with outstanding problems and carry out more projects so that the two metropolises can have modern transport systems like many big cities in the world.



Besides, the Government leader also assigned detailed tasks to each ministry and sector to speed up the key and nationally important transport projects./.