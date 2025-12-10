PM urges pursuing dual goal of IUU fishing combat, sustainable fisheries development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) chairs the 25th meeting of the National Steering Committee for Combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed ministries, sectors and localities to pursue the dual goal of combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing while fostering sustainable fisheries, thus safeguarding national reputation and interests and protecting the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The request was delivered at the 25th meeting of the National Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing on December 9, which was connected online with 21 coastal provinces and cities.

The committee reviewed progress in addressing IUU fishing, focusing on the issues raised by the European Commission (EC), the preparation of reports following the European Commission (EC) recommendations, and fisheries cooperation with regional countries. Officials also discussed measures to promote sustainable fisheries for the benefit of the nation and its fishermen.

The committee reported that inter-agency inspection teams continued field checks in coastal localities over the past week. The national fisheries database (VNFishbase) has now been fully digitised and integrated. All 79,180 fishing vessels nationwide have been registered and updated on the VNFishbase system.

During the week, authorities inspected 2,901 vessel departures and 2,708 arrivals at port, and monitored 1,845 tonnes of seafood via the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system. Previously identified violations have been strictly handled.

Addressing the meeting, PM Chinh emphasised the need to restructure the fishing fleet and workforce to ensure lawful operations, strengthen fisheries cooperation with neighbouring countries, expand aquaculture, reduce offshore exploitation, and improve the material and spiritual well-being for fishing communities.

He instructed ministries, agencies, and localities to review all the issues on which the EC gave recommendations while ensuring accurate and comprehensive reporting. They must identify areas of strong performance, as well as shortcomings and problems requiring further solutions.

The Government leader called for close coordination in preparing full and accurate reports to be submitted to the EC, and for candid and serious engagement with EC representatives to ensure data consistency between the two sides so that the EC can have a comprehensive and precise assessment of Vietnam’s efforts against IUU fishing.

Demanding drastic efforts be made to eradicate IUU fishing this year, he also asked for strict compliance with the conclusions and directives of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Government, and the PM. Any locality failing to manage its fishing fleet or monitor vessel activities will face collective and individual accountability, along with stringent settlement in line with Party regulations and State law.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with drafting a plan for sustainable fisheries development, covering exploitation, aquaculture, and processing. The Ministry of National Defence was assigned to continue implementing the inter-agency coordination mechanism for the IUU fishing combat; intensify patrols in the waters bordering Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand; tighten control of vessel movements; and ensure captains and vessel owners complete required declarations via VNeID.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security was instructed to resolve the cases involving vessels and fishermen detained overseas, and dismantle networks arranging vessels and crew to illegally operate in foreign fishing grounds. The PM also requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with regional partners to clarify data on Vietnamese vessels detained since 2024 and accelerate the settlement of pending cases.

Authorities of coastal localities must maintain strict supervision of fishing activities, prevent violations that could jeopardise national efforts to have the EC’s “yellow card” lifted, and prosecute serious infractions. They must keep vessel databases updated weekly and ensure data remains accurate, synchronised and fully integrated.

Industry associations and seafood businesses were reminded not to purchase, process, or export products linked to IUU fishing and to cooperate fully in investigations into illegal activities in the sector./.