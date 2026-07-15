PM urges Lang Son to turn border advantages into new growth drivers

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the working session. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 15 called on Lang Son province to capitalise on its strategic border location by transforming its border-gate economy into a new engine of growth, and accelerate institutional reforms, infrastructure development and digital transformation to achieve double-digit economic growth.



PM Hung made the request while chairing a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee to review the province’s socio-economic performance, public investment disbursement, implementation of the two-tier local administration model, enforcement of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation, and measures to remove development bottlenecks.



Praising the efforts and achievements of the local Party organisation, authorities and people in maintaining socio-economic stability, PM Hung noted, however, that Lang Son’s economic growth in the first half of 2026 remained below the national average, placing considerable pressure on its target of achieving double-digit growth this year.



He also pointed out a number of structural challenges, including inadequate transport infrastructure, an economic structure still heavily reliant on border trade and low value-added services, a business and investment environment that has yet to improve significantly, delays in major investment projects, shortages of high-quality human resources and persistent development gaps in remote and ethnic minority areas.



To address these issues, the PM urged the province to continue implementing the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, as well as those of the National Assembly and the Government in a comprehensive and effective manner.



He stressed that meeting this year’s growth target will require not only stronger determination but also a fundamental shift in mindset, leadership and governance. The province must renew its mindset, act more decisively and pursue more effective governance to achieve and surpass its development goals, particularly the double-digit growth target, PM Hung said.



The Government leader instructed the province to vigorously implement its growth plan for the second half of 2026, with the goal of achieving annual GRDP growth of at least 10%. He called for clear accountability across agencies, regular updates to monthly and quarterly growth scenarios, close monitoring of key growth drivers, and periodic reporting to ensure timely policy responses.



He emphasised that Lang Son should bring into full play its unique strengths as a border province by prioritising the development of the border-gate economy, cross-border trade and logistics. He also encouraged the province to study breakthrough development models such as a free trade zone and cross-border economic cooperation zones to stimulate the growth of industry, services and commodity agriculture along value chains.



PM Hung called for the effective implementation of the province's revised master plan for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050, particularly the "one development axis, two economic corridors and three socio-economic regions" model. He urged greater investment in the Dong Dang–Huu Lung development corridor and the Dong Dang–Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone as key growth poles.



The Government leader also requested faster public investment disbursement, with the goal of achieving a 100% disbursement rate by the end of 2026, and reallocating capital from tardy projects to those capable of quicker implementation. He urged decisive action to remove obstacles facing delayed projects, particularly land clearance, and prioritise strategic transport infrastructure, including expressways, cross-border transport links, industrial parks and smart border-gate projects.



Underscoring the importance of improving the business climate, PM Hung requested the province to streamline administrative procedures, reduce compliance costs for businesses and citizens, and accelerate decentralisation. He reaffirmed the importance of developing the private sector economy into the most important driver of economic growth, alongside stronger support for innovation, entrepreneurship and digital transformation across the four pillars of digital government, digital economy, digital society and digital border gates.



The PM also instructed Lang Son to drastically and effectively implement Resolution No. 57 by promoting science, technology and innovation, removing bottlenecks in digital transformation, and developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector linked to the Lang Son UNESCO Global Geopark, Mau Son National Tourist Area and distinctive border tourism products.



At the same time, he stressed the need to ensure social welfare, healthcare, education and sustainable poverty reduction, particularly in ethnic minority and border areas; strengthen national defence; safeguard border sovereignty and expand cooperation with China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



Concluding the meeting, PM Hung assigned ministries and relevant agencies to coordinate with Lang Son authorities in addressing the province's proposals and promptly report issues beyond their authority to the Government for consideration./.