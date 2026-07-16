PM urges better care for revolutionary contributors, upholding tradition of gratitude

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits the Kim Bang Invalids Nursing Centre. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 16 reaffirmed the Party and State’s commitment to caring for invalids, sick soldiers and people who rendered service to the nation, describing the responsibility as a continuation of Vietnam’s long-standing tradition of gratitude and national solidarity.



During a visit to the Kim Bang Invalids Nursing Centre in the northern province of Ninh Binh ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2026), PM Hung extended his warm regards and profound appreciation to invalids, sick soldiers and revolutionary contributors across the country.



Deeply moved while meeting veterans receiving long-term treatment at the centre, PM Hung stressed that, for the past 79 years, the Party and the State have consistently attached great importance to implementing policies of gratitude and support for people with meritorious service to the revolution and their families.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits the Kim Bang Invalids Nursing Centre. Photo: VNA

He noted that over the years, the scope of beneficiaries has expanded, support policies have become more comprehensive, and nationwide gratitude movements have attracted broad participation from the entire society.



According to the Government leader, these efforts have evolved into a deeply rooted humanitarian tradition, reflecting the nation’s enduring appreciation for those who sacrificed for national independence, reunification and lasting peace.



Expressing admiration for the resilience of invalids and sick soldiers, he said many continue to demonstrate extraordinary determination despite severe war injuries, chronic illnesses and disabilities. Their optimism, perseverance and devotion embody the spirit of "Uncle Ho (President Ho Chi Minh)’s Soldiers" and give vivid meaning to the late President’s well-known message that "war invalids may be disabled, but not useless."



He noted that their courage and sacrifice not only symbolise Vietnam’s heroic past but also serve as a lasting source of inspiration, strengthening confidence and motivating the entire political system and society in the country’s ongoing development, international integration and national defence.



PM Hung also praised the dedication of doctors, nurses and staff at the Kim Bang Invalids Nursing Centre, commending their commitment to caring for residents as members of their own families. Their devotion, he said, has helped create a warm and supportive environment, enabling invalids and sick soldiers to receive treatment in stable and caring conditions.



He urged ministries, sectors and the Ninh Binh provincial authorities to continue improving healthcare services for invalids and sick soldiers, including regular medical examinations and closer coordination with the Ministry of Health as well as central and military hospitals to ensure timely treatment. He also encouraged the centre to uphold its decades-long tradition of compassionate care and continue fulfilling its mission with the highest sense of responsibility.



During the visit, PM Hung also updated the veterans on the nationwide 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, including those who laid down their lives while carrying out international duties. He said that after more than three months of implementing the campaign, authorities have recovered more than 1,300 sets of martyrs’ remains while accelerating DNA sampling and analysis to help reunite the fallen with their families and hometowns. He described the effort as one of the Government’s highest priorities as Vietnam prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day next year.



He wished invalids and sick soldiers good health, optimism and continued strength to overcome illness, expressing his hope that they will remain a source of spiritual encouragement for younger generations and continue contributing valuable opinions to the nation's development whenever possible.



Established in 1976, the Kim Bang Invalids Nursing Centre currently provides long-term care, treatment and rehabilitation for 103 beneficiaries from 13 northern and central localities, including 69 severely disabled war invalids and sick soldiers, many of whom require round-the-clock medical care.



On the occasion, PM Hung and representatives of central agencies presented gifts to the centre and the veterans receiving treatment there./.