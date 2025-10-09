PM talks with business representatives on Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) meets with business representatives on the occasion of Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Day. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting with business representatives in Hanoi on October 9 to mark Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13).



In his address, the PM said that along with growth achievements, the country is facing serious challenges from natural disasters causing loss of life and property. He expressed deep gratitude to businesses and philanthropists for standing alongside the nation during difficult times.



He noted that 80 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh wrote to the business community (October 13, 1945), and since 2004, October 13 has been designated Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day - an occasion to honour entrepreneurs and exchange development experience.



PM Chinh highlighted that under pressure, the nation has grown stronger, achieving month-on-month, quarter-on-quarter, and year-on-year improvements, with this term expected to surpass the previous one. Economic size, per capita income, and labour productivity have all risen, lifting living standards and ensuring no one suffers from hunger or deprivation. Businesses and entrepreneurs have been key to these achievements and continue to grow robustly.



The Government leader cited examples of notable Vietnamese business projects, including the larger, more beautiful, faster-built, and cheaper My Thuan 2 Bridge as compared to My Thuan 1, the Long Thanh International Airport scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, and the steel roof structures at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi's Dong Anh, alongside significant agricultural advances.



He emphasised the need for businesses to continue with confidence, pride, self-reliance, and autonomy to take greater strides.



The PM urged enterprises to break through in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution 57. The private sector remains the economy’s key driver, alongside the state sector’s leading role and the important contribution of foreign-invested enterprises, per Resolution 68.



He said that the Government, ministries, and localities are actively implementing policies to develop enterprises and urgently revising investment and business laws. While institutional reforms are breakthroughs, they also pose bottlenecks, requiring efforts to transform them into competitive advantages - the “breakthrough of breakthroughs.” At the same time, two-tier local administrations have been put in place to foster an enabling, development-oriented, service-driven administration for citizens and businesses.

Recalling key socio-economic results for 2025, the PM noted GDP growth of 8.22% in the third quarter and 7.84% over the first nine months compared to the same periods last year. Inflation is under control, and major balances are secured, laying a solid foundation to achieve a GDP growth target of 8.3-8.5% for this year. With the country preparing for the 14th National Party Congress amid strong momentum and new development drivers, the PM urged the business community to contribute to a new era - the era of strength, prosperity, civilisation, and steady progress toward socialism.



He encouraged entrepreneurs to stand firmly on their own feet, aim for high growth, help achieve national GDP goals, and together advance and share prosperity to ensure genuine well-being for all.



Finally, the PM called on attendees to share their vision, ideas, and feedback on unresolved issues with the spirit of entrepreneurs as warriors, ensuring that businesses rise with the nation./.