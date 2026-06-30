PM suggests breakthrough steps to advance Vietnam-Australia ties

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird. Photo: VNA

During a reception in Hanoi on June 29 for Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird, PM Hung praised the diplomat and the Australian Embassy for driving the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forward in recent years.

He extended his thanks to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ambassador Bird for their congratulatory messages following his election by Vietnam's 16th National Assembly to the current post. He voiced confidence that Bird would continue to make meaningful contributions to the growing strength of bilateral ties.

The PM welcomed the steady progress across all six priority pillars under the 2024–2027 Action Plan for the partnership, noting that about 96% of the plan has been completed.

To further bolster political trust, he called on both sides to thoroughly prepare for upcoming high-level exchanges. He said he hopes to welcome PM Albanese back to Vietnam for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2027 and urged the two countries to maintain regular bilateral cooperation mechanisms across various sectors.

Pointing to considerable cooperation potential, he proposed breakthrough measures to lift two-way trade to 20 billion USD and double bilateral investment in the coming years. He also suggested Australia further open its market to Vietnamese goods, particularly agro-fisheries products, maintain a stable fuel supply, and minimise trade barriers and anti-dumping investigations.

Vietnam always offers all possible support to foreign investors, including those from Australia, to do business over the long haul, he said, pledging to continue improving its legal framework, notably the Politburo's resolution on foreign-invested sector development. He also sought Australia's facilitation of Vietnamese investment projects in the country and continue supporting training and capacity building for Vietnamese civil servants, with an emphasis on senior leadership and management officials.

The host called for deeper and practical cooperation in national defence-security, sci-tech, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

For her part, Bird congratulated Vietnam on its recent socio-economic gains and stressed that Australia remains committed to accompanying and supporting Vietnam’s reform push to reach its development goals. She reaffirmed Australia’s intent to broaden the relationship, particularly in trade-investment, education-training, and sci-tech.

Agreeing with the PM’s directions, she promised to continue working closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities to widen all-around collaboration. This includes thoroughly preparing for upcoming high-level exchanges, driving Australian investment in Vietnam under Australia's Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, and continuing to support training and capacity building for Vietnamese officials.

On the occasion, the guest announced that Australia will offer nearly 100 million AUD in official development assistance (ODA) to Vietnam during the 2026–2027 fiscal year, focusing on cooperation in sci-tech, workforce upskilling, and climate change response.

On the global and regional issues of mutual concern, host and guest committed to close coordination at multilateral forums, pushing ASEAN–Australia relations and regional free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and jointly ensuring maritime freedom, security and safety, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and beyond. Australia also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027./.