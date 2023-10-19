Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leaders of major groups from Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf in Riyadh on October 18 as part of his trip to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit and visit the host country.



At the meetings, Chinh said that the sound development between Vietnam and Gulf countries in general and Saudi Arabia in particular is a firm foundation for the two sides’ businesses to expand cooperation.



The strengthening of win-win economic cooperation is one of the top priorities during this business trip to Saudi Arabia of the Vietnamese delegation, he affirmed.



The PM also asserted that Vietnam will create favourable conditions and build a safe, transparent, highly competitive business and investment environment; protect the legal and legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors; maintain national defence, security, peaceful environment, political stability, and social order and safety so that investors can feel secure.



Leaders of Zamil, Lulu, and Ajlan & Bros appreciated Vietnam’s business and investment environment, especially its Government’s efforts to help enterprises overcome challenges and difficulties.



Abdulrahman Al Zamil, Chairman of Zamil Group which has been present in Vietnam since 1993, said that the Saudi Arabian business community is highly anticipating the Vietnamese leader’s visit and has appreciated the country’s improving business and investment climate.



Shehim Kottilingal, Director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, proposed the two countries consider the opening of a direct air route to facilitate the import of food and fresh vegetables and fruits from Vietnam.



PM Chinh suggested the group continue introducing more Vietnamese products, particularly farm produce, rice, fruits, electronic products, garment and footwear, in its hypermarket chain.



Meanwhile, Ali Al-Khatib, Deputy CEO for Investment and Portfolio of Ajlan & Bros Holding which leads Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf in the garment and textile field, appreciated the Vietnamese economy’s dynamism and rapid development. He said that the group considers Vietnam as a priority market./.