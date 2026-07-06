PM reaffirms commitment to recovering all fallen soldiers’ remains

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins the search and recovery team in locating and repatriating the remains of fallen soldiers at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA



Speaking at a ceremony launching the search and recovery operation for martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City, the Prime Minister described the event as a sacred occasion and a meaningful expression of the nation’s gratitude to those who sacrificed their youth and lives for national independence and freedom.



According to him, for many martyrs’ families, the war has not truly ended. The pain of loss remains as they continue to wait for news of their loved ones. Therefore, he stressed the importance of making every effort and demonstrating the highest determination to bring these heroic martyrs back to their families and hometowns.



PM Hung noted that the operation at Le Thi Rieng Park is the result of years of painstaking information gathering and historical document research. The effort drew on declassified military records as well as materials provided by foreign organisations and US veterans who had participated in the war in Vietnam.

Under the ongoing 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, the National Steering Committee for this work and Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities have actively promoted scientific analysis and verification, combining historical evidence, witness testimonies and modern technology to identify potential burial locations.



On behalf of the Government, PM Hung commended the persistent efforts of the National Steering Committee, Military Region 7, Ho Chi Minh City authorities, professional agencies, researchers, witnesses and individuals who have contributed information and support to the search process. He said their quiet but tireless contributions have rekindled hope for thousands of martyrs’ families across the country.



To successfully fulfil this “sacred mission,” the leader urged all forces involved to conduct search and recovery activities in a scientific, methodical, safe and meticulous manner, guided by the highest sense of responsibility and gratitude. Every trace preserved intact may provide another clue and hope for identifying a martyr and restoring his/her name, he said.



He also called on Ho Chi Minh City to work closely with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to mobilise resources and strengthen the application of advanced technologies, particularly DNA analysis, to accelerate identification.



Drawing lessons from the Le Thi Rieng Park operation, he instructed relevant agencies to systematically review records and data related to major military campaigns and battles, especially those fought in 1968 and 1972, while expanding witness interviews and applying modern technologies to identify additional burial sites nationwide.



PM Hung pledged that the Party, State and people of Vietnam will spare no effort in recovering and identifying martyrs’ remains as a way of honouring their immense sacrifice for the nation’s peace, independence and enduring prosperity.



Expressing confidence in the success of the operation, he said the experience gained at Le Thi Rieng Park will help accelerate similar efforts across the country. He also called on Vietnamese people at home and abroad, as well as foreign veterans who ever served in Vietnam, to continue providing information that could help locate and identify those still missing.



The July 6 event is part of the nationwide 500-day campaign launched in April in Quang Tri province ahead of the 80th anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2027), underscoring Vietnam’s determination to better care for people with meritorious service and fulfil the long-standing aspirations of martyrs’ families nationwide.



The ceremony marked the transition from information verification to field search and recovery operations at a site believed to contain collective graves of liberation fighters and patriotic civilians who died during the Spring 1968 General Offensive and Uprising./.