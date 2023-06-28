PM Pham Minh Chinh visits China’s Xiong'an New Area

Xiong'an New Area is a national pilot new economic zone based on innovation, digital economic development, and green and smart city, which focuses on promoting harmonious interaction between people and the environment. The area will take on a part of the function of the capital Beijing.



After watching a video introducing the general planning of Xiong'an New Area, PM Chinh made a field trip to the construction site of Xiong'an Station and Xiong'an international shopping centre; and visited several sites in the area.



Ni Yuefeng, Secretary of Hebei provincial Party Committee briefed the Vietnamese guest on the area’s development which started in 2017.



With the use of new infrastructure technology, new materials and energy in line with the development of digital economy and society, Xiong'an New Area is expected to become a model smart city, Ni Yuefeng said.



PM Chinh highly valued the strategic vision of China and General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in particular in building the area, saying that Xiong'an solves three basic challenges that large cities often encounter, including infrastructure overloading; environmental pollution, lack of housing and standard living conditions for residents.



He also expressed his impression of the maximum exploitation of underground resources for infrastructure development in the area, as well as greening efforts there, saying that Vietnam can learn from the model in the process of building and developing the country.



He expressed the belief that Xiong'an New Area will become a model in development, contributing to successfully implementing China's second 100-year goal of turning into a modern, democratic, and civilized and prosperous socialist power.



PM Chinh left China on the same day evening, concluding his four-day official visit to the country./.