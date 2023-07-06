PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts Bruneian Ambassador

The PM affirmed that Vietnam will closely coordinate with the ambassador and create favourable conditions for her to fulfill her tasks, thus contributing to promoting substantial and effective development of bilateral ties.



He proposed that during her tenure, the ambassador will work with relevant agencies of both Vietnam and Brunei to step up the exchange of visits at all levels, strengthen bilateral coordination at multilateral forums and push the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders, including the plan of action on the implementation of the Comprehensive Partnership during 2023-2027, with a focus on the four important fields, namely oil and gas, chemicals, Halal food, and tourism and people to people exchange.



Chinh also asked the Brunei side to facilitate the import of Vietnamese goods toward a more balanced and diverse development of bilateral trade, and create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to engage in cooperation with Brunei, especially in potential oil and gas projects.



He called for further advancement of cultural and educational cooperation between the two countries, and suggested Brunei continue to grant scholarships to Vietnamese students.



The Brunei Ambassador pledged to work to promote cooperative activities between the two countries and the effective implementation of bilateral agreements.



The two sides took note with joy the positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation across all aspects. In particular, economic ties have grown rapidly, with two-way trade topping 700 million USD in 2022 and 157 valid projects of Brunei worth 970 million USD in Vietnam.



Discussing regional issues of common concern, the two sides agreed to continue coordinating with ASEAN countries to maintain the bloc’s unity and central role in regional issues, including the East Sea matter, promote the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and work towards early finalization of a substantial and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea./.